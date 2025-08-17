Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $308.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.07. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $274.70 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.87.

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $296,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,187. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

