Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,876,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,402,000 after purchasing an additional 190,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,605,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,219,000 after purchasing an additional 568,565 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,740,000 after purchasing an additional 104,095 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $93.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

