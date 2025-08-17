Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,239,000 after buying an additional 454,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,737,000 after buying an additional 2,499,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,949,000 after buying an additional 51,481 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,497,000 after buying an additional 88,443 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,360,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,259,000 after buying an additional 31,034 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $353.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $354.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.