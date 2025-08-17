Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.83.

Cummins Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $398.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $408.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.13, for a total value of $201,827.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,872,406.90. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,105. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

