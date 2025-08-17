Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.95 and a one year high of $95.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

