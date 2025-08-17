Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

