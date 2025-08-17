Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,081 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,200,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700,442 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,300,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,558,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. This represents a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,692.56. This represents a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,484 shares of company stock valued at $12,813,804 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

