Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,280,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 138,967 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 186,981 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 23,384 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,650,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,273 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,471,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Dbs Bank cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.