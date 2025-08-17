Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,919,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $13,810,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.65. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.46.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $90,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at $660,262.12. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,972 shares of company stock worth $353,549 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

