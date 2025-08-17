Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Increased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,063,000 after buying an additional 535,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,722,584,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,907,000 after purchasing an additional 340,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.6%

FI stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.22 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.98 and its 200-day moving average is $187.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

