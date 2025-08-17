Financial Survey: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) vs. Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF)

Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF – Get Free Report) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lombard Medical and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A DexCom 13.29% 30.41% 10.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lombard Medical and DexCom”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DexCom $4.03 billion 7.87 $576.20 million $1.44 56.22

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Lombard Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lombard Medical and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 DexCom 0 4 15 3 2.95

DexCom has a consensus target price of $99.8947, indicating a potential upside of 23.40%. Given DexCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DexCom is more favorable than Lombard Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DexCom beats Lombard Medical on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lombard Medical

Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company’s principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees. Its products also include Altura endovascular stent graft system for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies; Aorflex delivery system for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta; and IntelliFlex LP delivery system that enhances the precision and control of Aorfix deployment and placement. Lombard Medical, Inc. sells its products directly through its direct sales force and distributors to state-or-government-owned hospitals. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. It has also submitted FDA review for Dexcom Stelo for people with type 2 diabetes. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. It markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

