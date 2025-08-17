Financial Contrast: Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) and Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Savers Value Village and Tandy Brands Accessories”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.54 billion 1.14 $29.03 million $0.21 53.81 Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Brands Accessories.

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Savers Value Village shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and Tandy Brands Accessories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 2.14% 8.85% 1.98% Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Savers Value Village and Tandy Brands Accessories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 3 3 1 2.71 Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 0.00

Savers Value Village currently has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.96%. Given Savers Value Village’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats Tandy Brands Accessories on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About Tandy Brands Accessories

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. engages in the design and marketing of accessories. Its products include belts, gifts, small leather goods, and bags for men, women, and children. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

