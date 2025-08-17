Financial Contrast: Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) & Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingfisher has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Kingfisher”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $11.30 billion 2.07 $1.20 billion $25.60 20.35 Kingfisher $16.34 billion 0.39 $235.86 million N/A N/A

Ulta Beauty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingfisher.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Kingfisher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 10.45% 49.73% 20.15% Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ulta Beauty and Kingfisher, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 1 12 12 0 2.44 Kingfisher 2 2 1 0 1.80

Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $475.1739, indicating a potential downside of 8.80%. Given Ulta Beauty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than Kingfisher.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kingfisher shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Kingfisher on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications. It also offers beauty services, including hair, makeup, brow, and skin services at its stores. The company was formerly known as ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels. Kingfisher plc was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

