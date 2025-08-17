Financial Analysis: Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) vs. RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) and Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RWE and Evergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE 0 0 1 1 3.50 Evergy 0 0 8 1 3.11

Evergy has a consensus target price of $74.4375, indicating a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Evergy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than RWE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE 11.32% 4.98% 1.78% Evergy 14.29% 8.62% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RWE and Evergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares RWE and Evergy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE $26.22 billion N/A $5.56 billion $3.84 10.67 Evergy $5.88 billion 2.82 $873.50 million $3.64 19.77

RWE has higher revenue and earnings than Evergy. RWE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

RWE pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. RWE pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evergy pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evergy has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Evergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

RWE has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Evergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evergy beats RWE on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in electricity, gas, and energy commodities; operates gas storage facilities; and engages in battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

