Fertilizer Stocks Worth Watching – August 16th

Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern, CF Industries, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Mosaic are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the quantities of nutrient‐rich products—whether chemical blends (e.g., nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium) or organic amendments—held in inventory by manufacturers, distributors, retailers or farmers. Maintaining adequate fertilizer stocks ensures a reliable supply for timely crop applications, helps smooth out price fluctuations, and supports consistent agricultural productivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.55. 3,739,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. 17,898,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,141,444. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,820. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $288.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,435. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,799,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,502,350. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.12. 1,649,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. 3,387,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

