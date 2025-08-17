FCG Investment Co Sells 6,681 Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

FCG Investment Co lowered its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 62.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 433,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in International Paper by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in International Paper by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 164,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 84,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.46.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of -466.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,850.00%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.