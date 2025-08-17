FCG Investment Co Invests $551,000 in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)

FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SEE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Sealed Air Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. Sealed Air Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

