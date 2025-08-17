FCG Investment Co Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FCG Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seek First Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $1,511,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total transaction of $3,935,765.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,565.68. This trade represents a 37.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock worth $7,896,972. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $480.26 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.16.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

