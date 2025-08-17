FCG Investment Co Has $655,000 Stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

FCG Investment Co reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 950.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,947,000 after acquiring an additional 472,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,067.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,869,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6,383.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,500,000 after buying an additional 13,365,317 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $108.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.