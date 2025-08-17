FCG Investment Co Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

FCG Investment Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,233 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co owned approximately 0.08% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $5,682,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $516.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

GNTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

