FCG Investment Co Has $2.67 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FCG Investment Co boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.7% of FCG Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $203,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $230,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 16.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.6% in the first quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $206.65 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of $365.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.