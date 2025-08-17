FCG Investment Co Has $1.84 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

FCG Investment Co lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises about 1.2% of FCG Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $148.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.29 and its 200-day moving average is $127.75.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.70.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

