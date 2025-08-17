FCG Investment Co Decreases Stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

FCG Investment Co lowered its position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,204 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

