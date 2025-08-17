FCG Investment Co Buys Shares of 32,378 Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $111,598,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,948 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,440,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,859,000 after purchasing an additional 527,250 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $23,102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,625.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 354,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 333,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. The trade was a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:FLS opened at $52.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Flowserve Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

