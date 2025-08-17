Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue Aug 25 Dividend of $0.22 on September 15th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a aug 25 dividend on Friday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, September 15th.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIF opened at C$72.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.48. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$45.00 and a 1 year high of C$75.13.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.