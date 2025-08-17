EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 647 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Battery Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $185.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.81 and its 200-day moving average is $176.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

