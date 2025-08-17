EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,304 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,622,000 after acquiring an additional 613,679 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7,669.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,576,000 after acquiring an additional 348,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 500.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 408,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,719,000 after acquiring an additional 340,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $320.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $321.89.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

