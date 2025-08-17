EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,617 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $111.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $137.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

