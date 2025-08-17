EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $119.06 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.90%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

