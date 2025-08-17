Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases 36,920 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 227.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,920 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 0.9%

IBIT stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

