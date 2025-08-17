Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases 198,513 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 108.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 198,513 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $31,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $92.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $92.28. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

