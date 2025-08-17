Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $2.78 Million in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 171,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 0.34% of Carlyle Secured Lending as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.1% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 541.8% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carlyle Secured Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.60 on Friday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $693.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

