Ethos Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPD. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPD opened at $38.40 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. The company has a market cap of $92.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.66.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

