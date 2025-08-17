Ethos Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 268.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $3,896,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ETR stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average of $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.46 and a twelve month high of $92.40.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.