Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $265.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $307.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.70.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.89.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

