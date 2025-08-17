Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,354,000 after buying an additional 224,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,297,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 72,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $183.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.41. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $186.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.