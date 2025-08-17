Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys 166,382 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,382 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 158.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCT. TD Cowen raised PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCT opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.94. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

