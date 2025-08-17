Ethos Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Sentinus LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,052,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $577.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.12. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

