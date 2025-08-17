Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,714 Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,861,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,948 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 381,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $122.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $127.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.01.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.