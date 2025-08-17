Ethic Inc. Purchases 7,293 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in US Foods by 29.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,546,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,964,000 after buying an additional 1,350,034 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,119,000 after buying an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,029,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after buying an additional 405,871 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 194.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,941,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,084,000 after buying an additional 1,282,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on USFD. UBS Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.55.

US Foods Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of USFD opened at $76.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $56.47 and a 12-month high of $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

