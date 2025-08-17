Ethic Inc. Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ethic Inc. cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.43.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $283.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

