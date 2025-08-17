Ethic Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 273.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Centene stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centene from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

