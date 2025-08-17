Ethic Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.44.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.43, for a total transaction of $4,503,161.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,352,153.01. This represents a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,176 shares of company stock worth $34,060,678 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $650.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $688.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $558.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.