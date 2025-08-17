Ethic Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 512,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,082,000 after buying an additional 221,608 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 533,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,652,000 after buying an additional 274,684 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 269,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 225,781 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,139,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,681,000 after buying an additional 77,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,342,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

