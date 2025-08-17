Ethic Inc. Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. IFC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.32. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,215,690.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 49,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,274.40. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

