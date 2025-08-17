Ethic Inc. Grows Position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,552,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,039,000 after purchasing an additional 468,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,605,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,892,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,662,000 after acquiring an additional 286,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,731.89. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,438 shares of company stock worth $1,967,346 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. DA Davidson raised their price target on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cowen began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $190.29 on Friday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

