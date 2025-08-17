Ethic Inc. Buys 16,905 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 396.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 64,472 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. Fox Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,941.90. This represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.