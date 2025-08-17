Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.80.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.18. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 442.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

