Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168,886 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $111,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.39.

EMR stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

