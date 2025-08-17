EGL1 Price Reaches $0.0799 (EGL1)

EGL1 (EGL1) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. EGL1 has a total market cap of $79.86 million and $68.53 million worth of EGL1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EGL1 token can now be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EGL1 has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EGL1 alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,237.59 or 0.99881614 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118,020.35 or 0.99655008 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.09 or 0.00345582 BTC.

EGL1 Profile

EGL1’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2025. EGL1’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for EGL1 is eagles.land. EGL1’s official Twitter account is @egll_american.

Buying and Selling EGL1

According to CryptoCompare, “EGL1 (EGL1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EGL1 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of EGL1 is 0.08044794 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $75,824,705.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eagles.land/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EGL1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EGL1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EGL1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EGL1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EGL1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.